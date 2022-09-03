Train driver's prompt action averts disaster in Mumbai, details here

A motorman of Central Railway suburban train saved lives of passengers by his prompt action. The motorman of a Central Railway suburban train noticed a drum lying on the tracks, he applied the emergency brakes averting a major disaster. Motorman Ashok Sharma reported seeing a drum lying at kilometre 2/435 on the section toward Byculla in the southern part of the city when the KP-7 rapid suburban train left CSMT at 3:10 pm on Thursday and was travelling to Khopoli in the Raigad district.

"Despite applying brakes, the train dashed into the drum, which held stones and ballast. Sharma secured the train and removed the drum with the help of passengers, His alertness averted an accident. If he had not applied brakes, the impact would have been higher and could have damaged parts of the train," the official informed.

A case has been registered with the Byculla unit of the Railway Protection Force under section 154 of the Railway Act against an unidentified person/s for committing a rash and negligent act likely to endanger the safety of passengers, the CR official said.

With inputs from PTI