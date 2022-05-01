The South Western Railway announced late last night that train services have resumed as the realignment of the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been completed. Train services had been disrupted as a result of a parcel cargo express derailment. The derailment had an impact on the trains from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, Bengaluru to Karwar, and Hospet to Bengaluru.

"Our Bengaluru team has completed re-ailment at 11 PM. Train services will now operate as normal," assured the railways.

The train services were interrupted after the Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka."At about 9.10 PM, a minor derailment of the Parcel Cargo Express Train occurred at Yesvantpur Yard. However, the Main Line is not affected, and trains are running through, but with a slight delay. Our team is at the spot to ensure speedy restoration," Railway authorities informed earlier."

"Train no. 16580, 16516, 11005, 06244, and 16230 will experience some delay as lines 3-7 are affected. Trains are dealt with on lines 1 and 2. Inconvenience is regretted. Further updates will follow," they had added.

The reason behind the derailment has not been ascertained yet. The railway authorities have assured that "the cause of the incidence will be examined and remedial measures will be undertaken, to prevent recurrence (of such events)."

With inputs from ANI