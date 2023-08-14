The trial run of the Vande Bharat Express train between Udaipur and Jaipur has been successfully conducted by the Indian Railways. The third Vande Bharat Express of Rajasthan will run on a high-pantograph, like the rest of the semi-high speed trains in the western state of India. Sharing a video on Twitter, Minister of Railways said that the trial run on the route has been successfully completed. Earlier, the world's first 7.2-metre high-rise Vande Bharat train started its operation on the Delhi-Jaipur route, which was the state's first Vande Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat Express train has been modified to have high-rise pantographs, which have been fitted on the roofs of a few coaches. During the trial run on Sunday, the train covered a distance of 400 km in six hours 40 minutes at a speed of 110 km/h. During the return journey, it left Jaipur at around 4.30 p.m., about 30 minutes behind schedule, but reached platform number 5 of Udaipur's city station at 9.56 p.m., four minutes ahead of schedule.

According to railway sources, herds of cattle came in front of the train at many places throughout the journey. Due to this, the speed of the train was slowed down several times. As per a report on IANS, the operational schedule of the train has not been released yet. In such a situation, its fare was also not announced.

Its schedule will be issued by the Railway Board on the green signal of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).There is a plan to run it six days a week except Sunday. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this semi-high speed train has eight coaches and 530 seats.

The train will have completely automatic entry/exit gates. Some of the facilities that the train will have will be two LED displays on each side of the coach to display its current running conditions, a high-speed Wi-Fi facility, and two charging ports under the seat.