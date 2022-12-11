Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces new Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express train

Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, Union Minister of Railways and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, a new train service that will run between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He said that the service would soon begin. He spoke with the Tamil Nadu representatives who had been invited to attend the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. According to a news statement from the Ministry of Railways, he also looked over the plan for redeveloping Varanasi Junction Railway Station.

The statement added that Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the delegates of the eighth batch. The delegates shared their experiences on the tour and how they were well taken care of. He lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Railways & IRCTC team, who helped in making this event successful.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route; Check travel time here

He said that such people-to-people exchange will bring the traditions, knowledge, and culture closer together while building an understanding of shared heritage and strengthening ties between the people of these two regions.

Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw has announced a new train service 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express' between Kashi and Tamil Nadu to commemorate the event.



The Union Minister also reviewed redevelopment plans of Varanasi Junction Railway Station



Read More: https://t.co/dmRWFUJl19 pic.twitter.com/IHTUn7ZzqO — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 10, 2022

The Union Minister of Railways also reviewed the redevelopment plans of Varanasi Junction Railway Station. He suggested planning the redevelopment of the station, keeping future traffic requirements in mind.

The statement added that While inspecting the Varanasi Junction Railway Station, the Minister said the redevelopment of this station into a world-class railway station is in line with the PM`s vision of making the railway station look like an airport terminal.

He added that about Rs 7000 crore would be spent in revamping the station to make it one of the best in the world Vaishnaw said that the redevelopment Planning would be done for the next 50 years. He said that in order to ease the heavy footfall of passengers in the stations in Varanasi city, Integrated development of all the railway stations in the region would be made. He also said that sleeper Vande Bharat manufacturing would commence soon to provide modern amenities to the passengers, the statement added.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a month-long programme organized by the Ministry of Education as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Delegates from various walks of life are invited to witness this festival in Kashi. The Ministry of Railways and IRCTC ferried the invited delegates to Kashi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya and provided hospitality to them.