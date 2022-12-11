PM Narendra Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route; Check travel time here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off India's sixth Vande Bharat Express train today on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. The new Vande Bharat train will connect Nagpur and Bilaspur while also making a stoppage at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia on its way. The train is expected to improve connectivity in the region along with the other projects that the PM will inaugurate today. It is to be noted that the semi-high speed rail will take around five and a half hours to complete its journey between the aforementioned stations.

PM Narendra Modi has previously inaugurated five additional Vande Bharat Express semi-high-speed trains on various Indian routes, the most recent of which was also the first Vande Bharat Train in South India. The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express is the state of Maharashtra's second semi-high-speed train, alongside the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express, which is currently operating in western India.

The first Vande Bharat Express was launched between Delhi and Varanasi. Kanpur and Allahabad are also served by the country's first semi-high-speed railway. Between Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra, the second Vande Bharat train was introduced. The third train between Mumbai and Gandhinagar has begun service. PM Modi also dedicated the fourth Vande Bharat Express, which runs from Una in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi.

Flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur. Connectivity will be significantly enhanced by this train. pic.twitter.com/iqPZqXE4Mi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista stated that the Indian Railways would soon begin operating the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal, connecting Kolkata and Siliguri. According to Bista, who was speaking at a programme at the Siliguri Junction railway station, the train will run between the Sealdah station in Kolkata and the New Jalpaiguri station in the city of Siliguri in north Bengal.

It is to be noted that the Vande Bharat trains are the more advanced trains to be operated by Indian Railways. All coaches have automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, an on-board Wi-Fi hotspot for entertainment, and comfortable seats.

Furthermore, in order to improve safety and reduce accidents on railway tracks, the train employs the indigenous train collision avoidance system KAVACH. In addition, each coach on the Vande Bharat train has four emergency windows. Furthermore, it now has four platform side cameras rather than two, as well as rearward cameras outside the coach.