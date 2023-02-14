Vande Bharat Express Becomes a Massive Hit Among Rail Passengers in India: Here's Why?

The Vande Bharat Express are Made-in-India semi-high speed trains that will eventually replace other long distance fast trains in India including Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express in coming years. Earlier called Train 18, the first Vande Bharat Express started its service three years ago in February 2019. Three years later, India has 10 Vande Bharat Express running, generating a lot of interest among rail travellers. In fact, none of the trains generated as much interest in the past as the new Vande Bharat Express trains. Right from its design to top speed and even features, a lot of factors contribute to its success. We decode some of these reasons, what makes Vande Bharat Express such a hit among rail passengers in India.

Flag Off by PM Narendra Modi

The Vande Bharat Express is a project initiated under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, with the manufacturing of the first train completed in 2018, hence naming it Train 18 initially. Ever since the first train has been rolled out in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off every single train in India. Vande Bharat Express has gained from the immense popularity of PM Modi in India, as the trains have managed to grab a lot of eyeballs and media attention. Recently, Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat trains generated a lot of interest due to the sheer difficulty climbing Ghats.

Modern Design

The Vande Bharat Express gets a modern design language, which is more modern and angular as compared to boxy, muscular trains of Indian Railways. The dual colour scheme of White and Blue is also eye-catching and the protruded nose of the engine is similar to the other high-speed trains of other countries. The aerodynamic design helps the train reach 0-100 kmph in just 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world takes upto 60 seconds. Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railways Minister said "The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience.”

India’s Fastest Train

Another important factor that contributes to the success of the Vande Bharat Express is the fact that it is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph. However, the operational speed of the train is restricted at 130 kmph due to the safety constraints. This high speed results in reduced travel time between the cities connected by the Vande Bharat Express. As per the Indian Railways, existing superfast train between Mumbai and Solapur takes 7 hours 55 minutes while the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat will complete the same journey in 6 hours 30 minutes, thus saving 1 hour 30 minutes of travel time.

Covers Important Routes

PM Narendra Modi recently flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains in India during his visit in Mumbai. In a ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, PM Modi flagged the semi-high speed train services between Mumbai - Sainagar Shirdi and Mumbai - Solapur, taking the total number of Vande Bharat Express routes to 10. Here's a complete list:

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

World-Class Features

The Vande Bharat Express comes with Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility. Every coach has 32-inch screens providing passengers with information and infotainment, compared to the 24-inch screens in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environment friendly as the ACs are 1 percent more energy efficient. The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). It is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed intercity train and the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains is expected to have a top speed of 220 kmph.