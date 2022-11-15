Vande Bharat Express: From fastest to slowest semi-high speed trains in India - Full List HERE

Vande Bharat Express are semi-high speed trains launched by the Indian Railways on several routes to reduce travel times between important cities in India. Till now, the trains have been inaugurated on five strategic routes, all inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the importance of these trains for the government and for the passengers. Recently, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated South India’s first Vande Bharat train on Mysuru-Chennai route on November 12 during his Bangalore visit. While the top speed of the Vande Bharat Express is claimed to be 180 kmph (as achieved in trial runs), most of these trains are yet to reach their top speed.

In fact, the average speed of all the five trains is below 100 kmph, which is higher than any other fast running trains, including Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains, but hasn't still reached the peak performance due to various factors. Among these, the slowest is the newest Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat, which can only run at 130 kmph due to track conditions.

Here's the average speeds of Vande Bharat trains in India

1) New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has the top average speed of 95 kmph

2) Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar runs at an average speed of 84 kmph

3) New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express runs at 82 kmph

4) New Delhi-Amb Andaura runs at an average speed of 79 kmph

5) Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat runs in a range from 75-77 kmph

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express train will give a boost to tourism for passengers who travel regularly on Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru corridor. The Vande Bharat train would cover Chennai – Bengaluru (336 Km) in 4 hrs and 30 minutes and between Chennai – Mysuru in 6 hrs and 40 minutes as against 4 hours and 45 minutes (Chennai –Bengaluru) and 7 hours (Chennai –Mysuru) being clocked by Shatabdi Express.

The average speed of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat ranges from 75-77 kmph. However, Indian Railways is now working on increasing the average speed of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train within the next 6 months.

Vande Bharat Express: Features

All the coaches in the Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chair and the train is focused on increased safety and reducing accidents on railway tracks and hence employs the indigenous train collision avoidance system KAVACH.

