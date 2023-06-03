Watch: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Climbs Atop Train Wreckage In Odisha During Inspection

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the tragedy in Odisha and reached the site of the accident in the morning. During his visit, the minister ordered a high-level enquiry into the accident and said that for now, the focus is one rescue operation. At the time, he also inspected the site of the accident and met the NDRF officials conducting the search and rescue operations. In a statement to the press, the Vaishnaw called it a "big, tragic incident."

Talking about the the collision of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and the derailment of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it."

Also read: Coromandel Train Accident: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Launch Cancelled

He further added, "Our priority is to conduct rescue and relief operations. Following approval from district administration, the restoration will begin. A detailed high-level investigation will be carried out, as will an independent investigation by the rail safety commissioner."

#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where search and rescue operation is underway#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/CTOSoDiqAd — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

While inspecting the situation, the railway minister was seen climbing and moving through the wreckage to meet NDRF officials conducting the rescue operations.

#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanks NDRF officials who are actively engaged in the search and rescue operation in #Balasore#OdishaTrainTragedy pic.twitter.com/AcQvmexrr8 June 3, 2023

NDRF and the local administration are currently working together to execute a search and rescue operation. Following the derailment of the Coromandel Express train, over 900 people have been injured, and 233 people are currently believed to be dead. According to Bhubaneswar officials, 200 ambulances, 50 buses, and 45 mobile health units, and 1,200 employees were working at the disaster site.

According to ANI, the rescue workers are currently attempting to cut the single remaining bogie, which suffered the worst damage following the terrible train accident in Balasore. Hospitals in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack are caring for injured patients.