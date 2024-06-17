West Bengal Train Accident: 19 Trains Cancelled After Tragic Incident; Check Full List

After the tragic train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, 19 trains have been cancelled. The accident took place after a goods train hit the stationary 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express. This incident has disrupted rail services on the New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra, and Aluabari Road routes. At least 15 people have lost their lives, and dozens have been injured.

Accident Details

The accident occurred at around 8:55 am when a goods train collided with the stationary Kanchanjunga Express, causing the derailment of four rear coaches of the passenger train and five wagons of the cargo train. Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of N.F. Railway, stated that both Up and Down lines were blocked, bringing train movements in the area to a halt. This disruption has severely impacted long-distance train services from north Bengal and the country's northeastern part.

According to the reports, The injured are being transported to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Emergency response teams have been deployed to manage the situation and provide necessary aid to the affected passengers.

List of Cancelled Trains

Check out the list of the 19 trains that have been cancelled due to the accident below:

1. 19602 New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Weekly Express(17.06.24)

2. 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)

3. 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)

4. 01666 Agartala - Rani Kamlapati Special Train (16.06.24)

5. 12377 Sealdah - New Alipurduar Padatik Express(16.06.24)

6. 06105 Nagercoil Jn. - Dibrugarh Special (14.06.24)

7. 20506 New Delhi - Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)

8. 12424 New Delhi - Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)

9. 22301 Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express (17.06.24)

10. 12346 Guwahati - Howrah Saraighat Express(17.06.24)

11. 12505 Kamakhya - Anand Vihar Northeast Express (17.06.24)

12. 12510 Guwahati - Bengaluru Express (17.06.24)

13. 22302 New Jalpaiguri - Howrah Vande Bharat Express (17.06.24)

14. 15620 Kamakhya - Gaya Express (17.06.24)

15. 15962 Dibrugarh - Howrah Kamrup Express(17.06.24)

16. 15636 Guwahati - Okha Express(17.06.24)

17. 15930 New Tinsukia - Tambaram Express(17.06.24)

18. 13148 Bamanhat - Sealdah Uttar Banga Express (17.06.24)

19. 22504 Dibrugarh - Kanyakumari Express (17.06.24)