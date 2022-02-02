हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kawach

What is KAWACH anti-collision technology and how does it work?

In the budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the KAWACH protection program to protect the 2,000 km rail network; we will tell you here what it is and how it works.

What is KAWACH anti-collision technology and how does it work?
Image for representation

The Budget 2022 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised many advances. Among these new projects is one of the announcements of protecting the 2,000 km railway network in India by a technology named KAWACH. The aforementioned technology will be brought in 2022-23 under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

In her statement, Finance Minister said, "As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH in 2022-23, for safety and capacity augmentation."

What is the KAWACH technology?

KAWACH is an anti-collision technology developed in India to prevent train accidents effectively. This anti-collision technology reduces the chances of an error to the margin of a single error in 10,000 years.

Also read: Southern Railway makes an attempt to avoid elephant accidents, here's how

Affirming the facts above, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The indigenously-developed anti-collision technology is SIL4 certified, which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years."

The KAWACH technology, in more technical terms, is known as Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Automatic Train Protection System (ATP) system. It is aimed at bringing down the number of rail accidents to zero.

The technology has also received a SIL4 certification, reinforcing that it can reduce the chances of error to one in 10,000 years. 

How does KAWACH work?

KAWACH uses a network of devices mounted on two trains moving towards each other to avoid a collision. The devices work with the help of radio technology and Global positioning systems (GPS).

This system avoids the risk of collision by precisely assessing the course of two trains at "collision risk" and automatically initiating the braking system. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KawachBudget 2022Nirmala SitharamanFinance Minister
Next
Story

Tata Nexon EV waiting period extends to 6 months, best-selling electric car in India

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Swami Prasad Maurya will contest from Fazilnagar in place of Padrauna