trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708151
NewsRailways
KOCHI METRO

WhatsApp-Based Ticketing Facility Introduced For Kochi Metro With Added Discounts

Kochi Metro Rail Limited introduces digital ticketing on WhatsApp, offering discounts during specific hours, aiming to enhance e-payment convenience for passengers.

|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:44 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp-Based Ticketing Facility Introduced For Kochi Metro With Added Discounts

As part of efforts to promote digital ticketing and enhance e-payments, Kochi Metro Rail Limited is introducing a ticketing facility on the WhatsApp platform. Passengers can book digital tickets through WhatsApp from Wednesday by sending a message to the KMRL's WhatsApp number, officials said here. Commuters will get 10 per cent discount on tickets purchased through WhatsApp during normal hours and 50 per cent discount during non-peak hours (5.45 am to 7 am and 10 pm to 11 pm), a KMRL statement has said.

This initiative is expected to promote digital ticketing, enhance paperless ticketing and avoid queuing at ticket counters, it said.

KMRL and its ticketing partner Axis Bank are experimenting the use of Kochi-1 card for commuting in buses, feeder buses, feeder autorickshaws in addition to Kochi Metro and Water Metro, the statement further said.

In 2024, all efforts are being made to reach an average ridership of one lakh per day on Kochi Metro, it said, adding that interoperable tickets for Metro and Water Metro would be introduced.

Also Read - Indian Airlines Induct 133 New Aircrafts In 2023 To Meet Increased Demand: DGCA

Other commuter beneficial schemes also would be introduced to increase ridership, the officials added.

Quoting figures, it said the KMRL has progressed in all segments including fare box and non-fare box revenue, ridership and so on last year.

Over 10 crore people travelled in the Kochi Metro since it started operations and 3.11 crore people travelled in 2023 alone.

Kochi Metro operated 86,845 trips in 2023 and fetched Rs 96.08 crore as fare box income, it said, adding the average monthly ridership in 2023 was 25,97,423 and the per day ridership went above one lakh on 40 days last year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship