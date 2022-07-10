On July 9, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka "Flying Beast" was arrested by Noida Police for allegedly violating Section 144 of the CrPC, which is currently in force in Noida. Hundreds of people thronged Noida's Sector51 Metro Station on Aqua Line to celebrate the influencer's birthday after Gauarv Taneja and his wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, had allegedly invited followers to celebrate his birthday on his popular Instagram page. Guarav Taneja had reportedly booked a metro coach in the Noida Metro and paid Rs 60,000 to Noida Metro Rail Corporation under their new initiative to let people book a whole coach for birthday celebrations, as per a local news agency.

The metro train was supposed to be boarded at the Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line for his birthday celebrations. He was also booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

NOIDA: Police detained YouTuber Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) after his followers thronged the Sector 51 metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to celebrate his birthday. @flyingbeast320 #gauravtaneja #flyingbeast pic.twitter.com/esZ2We4kks — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) July 9, 2022

As per the report, the NMRC officials have decided to relook at the decision to allow citizens hold birthday celebrations inside metro coaches. The services, which were started in May this year, is under scrutiny and a high-level meeting will be held soon to decide the fate of celebrations by the NMRC.

The NMRC said the unique initiative meant the metro, in addition to being a mode of travel, would also become an accessible, attractive and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations that too at a very reasonable cost.

Also read: Noida: 12-year-old boy hosts birthday party on Aqua line metro, becomes first one to do so

Once NMRC confirms the booking, the applicant would have to submit the license fee, which will vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hour per metro coach, excluding taxes depending on the category chosen, like a decorated or undecorated coach in a running metro or a static metro etc., it said.

The applicants would also be required to pay a refundable interest-free security deposit of Rs 20,000 in each case, the NMRC added.

With agency inputs

Live TV