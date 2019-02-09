100 dead, over 2700 tested positive for swine flu in Rajasthan in 2019

New Delhi: At least 100 deaths have been reported within a span of a month in Rajasthan due to Swine flu. The deaths have occurred between January 1, 2019, and February 8, 2019.

The total number of positive cases recorded were 2,793.

On Friday, four people died of swine flu in the state which took the death toll from the disease to 100 so far this year, said health officials.

The patients who lost their lives were from Kota, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts.

Also, 87 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally of patients to 2,793 in 39 days.

Amongst the fresh cases, Jaipur witnessed the highest number of 43 patients, followed by Barmer (nine), Dausa and Udaipur (four each), Jaisalmer and Jodhpur (three each), Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Sikar (two each) and one each from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Baran and Rajsamand.

(With inputs from agencies)