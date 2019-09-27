close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

13 dead, several injured after bus, jeep collide in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The tragic bus mishap took place near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur. Seven men, five women and one child are among those killed in the accident.

13 dead, several injured after bus, jeep collide in Rajasthan&#039;s Jodhpur

Jodhpur: At least thirteen people lost their lives in a road accident at the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway on Friday. The tragic bus mishap took place near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur.

Seven men, five women and one child are among those killed in the accident.

Eight others who sustained injuries in the accident have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

The accident took place when a bus and a camper jeep collided near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur district. 

Live TV

Minutes after the mishap, policemen from the Balesar Police Station reached the spot to help the victims.

"According to the information received by us, Balesar resident Shravan Singh had gone to meet his relatives with his family in the camper jeep. During the course of the family`s return, the camper jeep collided with a mini-bus laden with passengers after a puncture in the mini-bus," a police official said.

"The villagers who reached the spot took the injured persons to Balesar Community Health Centre (CHC). 13 persons were declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the CHC. Eight injured persons were referred to the Jodhpur District Hospital," he added.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Tags:
RajasthanJodhpurbus-jeep collision
Next
Story

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan skips Jodhpur Court summon citing busy schedule, next hearing in December

Must Watch

PT4M18S

5W1H: PM Modi to deliver speech at UNGA today