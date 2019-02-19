हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

13 killed, 18 injured as truck runs into marriage procession in Rajasthan

The accident happened near Ramdev temple on State Highway-113 late on Monday when

13 killed, 18 injured as truck runs into marriage procession in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A speeding truck ran into a marriage procession in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district fatally hitting 13 people, four of them children, while leaving 18 others injured, said reports on Tuesday.

The accident happened near Ramdev temple on State Highway-113 late on Monday when the truck, going to Banswara from Nimbahera, rammed into the marriage party moving on the roadside, Choti Sadri DSP Vijaypal Singh Sandhu said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply saddened to hear about the accident. 

"My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people (sic)," he tweeted.

He said the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Choti Sadri and later on 15 of them, who were critically hurt, were referred to a facility in Udaipur.

 Nine of the deceased have been identified as - Daulatram (60), Bharat (30), Shubham (5), Chotu (5), Dilip (11), Arjun (15), Ishu (19), Ramesh (30) and Karan (28), police said.
 
The DSP said the truck driver apparently could not see the procession.

He said the bodies are kept in a mortuary for post-mortem and an investigation is underway. 

Tags:
RajasthanTruck accidentmarriage processionBanswara
Next
Story

Four Kashmiri students of private varsity in Jaipur suspended, booked for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack

Must Watch

PT1M

Morning Breaking: 2-minute silence for the martyrs of Pulwama attack today