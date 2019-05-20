close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

4-year-old girl falls into 400-feet deep borewell in Rajasthan village, rescue efforts underway

The 4-year-old girl, who has been identified as Seema, fell into the borewell while playing near it.

4-year-old girl falls into 400-feet deep borewell in Rajasthan village, rescue efforts underway
Image Courtesy: ANI

JODHPUR: A four-year-old girl fell into a 400-feet deep borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Monday.

The incident was reported from Melana village of Jodhpur district in the evening. 

According to reports, the 4-year-old girl, who has been identified as Seema, fell into the borewell while playing near it.

The bore-well is said to be nine inches wide and 400-feet deep. 
 

Oxygen is being provided to the girl through a pipe to keep her alive, said an official.

 

Live TV

 

Kherapa police station in charge Kesa Ram said that a rescue operation is currently underway to save the girl.

The National Disaster Response Force has been informed and its team is expected to arrive at the spot soon.

The local administration has called the Ambulance and a medical team to meet any emergency situation.

As soon as the news spread, local villagers in numbers gathered at the spot.

Tags:
RajasthanJodhpurBorewell TragedyMelana villageNDRF
Next
Story

Rajasthan govt offers police job to Alwar gang-rape victim

Must Watch

PT14M43S

After Vajpayee-Advani era, it's BJP's new Jodi No 1 Narendra Modi-Amit Shah in place