Rajasthan

Seven dead, several injured as car, mini bus collide in Rajasthan's Bikaner

The mishap took place on National Highway-49 in Deshnok town of the state.

File photo

Bikaner: Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday. 

The mishap took place on National Highway-49 in Deshnok town of the state. "Today morning a car collided with a truck on the highway which led to the death of seven and more than five were injured. Out of the five injured, two were travelling on a bike that came under the impact of the collision. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment," District Collector Kumar Pal Gautam told ANI. 

At least four women and three men are among the seven people killed in the mishap. As soon as the accident was reported, the police reached the spot and started investigating. According to Bikaner Police, the bodies of the people killed in the accident have been kept in the morgue for their identification.

As per reports, most of the victims were occupants of the car and were on their way to Bikaner from Churu. 

The condition of some of the injured is said to be in a critical state and the police fear that the toll may rise further. According to police, the incident happened when a truck crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction.

