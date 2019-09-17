close

Congress

All six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan join Congress

CM Gehlot said, "The legislators have taken the decision keeping in mind the interest of the people of Rajasthan. All the MLAs are associated with the welfare government. All the six BSP MLAs will now be Congress MLAs in the House. Entire BSP Legislature Party merged with Congress."

All six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan join Congress

In a major setback to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan, all the six party MLAs joined the Congress late on Monday evening. The Ashok Gehlot government gets a full majority after this step by the MLAs. The six MLAs are--Sandeep Kumar, Rajendra Gudha, Deep Chand, Lakhan Singh, Wajib Ali, and Joginder Singh Awana.

Live TV

All the MLAs met CM Ashok Gehlot who briefed Zee News over the telephone. CM Gehlot said, "The legislators have taken the decision keeping in mind the interest of the people of Rajasthan. All the MLAs are associated with the welfare government. All the six BSP MLAs will now be Congress MLAs in the House. Entire BSP Legislature Party merged with Congress."

A letter announcing the merger was submitted to Speaker Dr CP Joshi.

CongressBSPBahujan Samaj Party
