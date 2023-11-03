BREAKING: ED Raids In Rajasthan In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam, CM Ashok Gehlot Says 'Central Agencies Being Misused To Win Elections'

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 25 locations across Rajasthan on Friday as part of its money laundering investigation into the implementation of the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in the poll-bound state.

Raids At Multiple Locations

According to sources, the raids are being carried out in Jaipur and Dausa, encompassing various locations, including the premises of the Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Health Engineering Department, Subodh Agarwal. Additionally, the premises of some engineers, contractors, and former state government officials, suspected to have links to the case, are also under scrutiny. These searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's money laundering case is rooted in a First Information Report earlier registered by the Rajasthan Police.

A Multi-Crore Scam

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had alleged a scam of Rs 20,000 crore in the implementation of the Central government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Rajasthan back in June. He specifically claimed that tenders worth Rs 900 crore were issued to two firms based on fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the scheme.

What Is Jal Jeevan Mission?

The 'Jal Jeevan Mission' is a significant initiative aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections. It is being overseen by the Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Last month, the ED conducted raids at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in the capital Jaipur and Sikar. Furthermore, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, was summoned for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

These actions by the ED have drawn criticism from the ruling Congress, which has raised concerns about the 'timing,' 'objective,' and 'intent' of the Central government.

It's essential to note that the polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled for November 25, with the counting of votes set for December 3. The ongoing ED investigations in the state have added a political dimension to these elections.