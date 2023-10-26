Jaipur: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as part of its ongoing investigation into the paper leak case linked to the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022. Vaibhav Gehlot has been asked to depose before the federal agency’s office either in Jaipur or in New Delhi on Friday, the sources said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also confirmed that his son has been summoned by the ED through a post on X. "Date 25/10/23 Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23 ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Ji Dotasara, Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED. Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED's Red Rose is happening inside Rajasthan because BJP does not want that women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress", Gehlot posted on X.

Simultaneously, the ED is also conducting raids at the official residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in Civil Lines, Jaipur.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at nearly a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with the paper leak case. The raids are also under at the premises of some Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra https://t.co/LmpKtaKuwf — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

Kharge Attacks BJP Over Ed Raids

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that as elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, and IT become the real "Panna Pramukh" of the BJP. Taking to 'X', Kharge wrote, "As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan".

"The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP', he added.

ED Raids Ahead Of Assembly Polls

These actions by the ED have taken a political tone, especially as the state is preparing for elections on November 25. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for an urgent news conference later today to address this issue, highlighting its potential impact on the political landscape.

ED Raids Across Rajasthan

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at nearly a dozen locations in Rajasthan related to the paper leak case. This is part of their comprehensive efforts to uncover the truth in this matter.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted search operations at multiple residential premises of individuals, leading to the seizure of various incriminating documents, sale deeds, electronic devices, and a significant cash amount. These actions were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In a separate development, the ED arrested Babulal Katara, a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and Anil Kumar Meena in connection with the alleged paper leak case in Rajasthan. It was revealed that Katara had leaked the general knowledge question paper of the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Examination, 2022, which was scheduled for December 2022. He reportedly sold the leaked papers to Anil Kumar Meena, who, in turn, distributed them to other members of a syndicate for a substantial fee.

Additionally, earlier this year, the ED conducted searches at multiple locations, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital records. The enforcement agency has provisionally attached properties worth approximately Rs 3.11 crore belonging to Babulal Katara, Anil Meena, and others.

This ongoing investigation is a critical issue in the state of Rajasthan and the political landscape, particularly with the upcoming elections just around the corner.