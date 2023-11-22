'Congress, Gandhi Family Are 'Rahu-Ketu' Of Indian Politics': Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on Congress and the Gandhi family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah likened them to 'Rahu and Ketu' in Indian politics. Speaking at a rally in Pali, Shah emphasized that the upcoming elections on December 3rd could usher in a new era with the BJP taking charge.

Shah Highlights BJP's Achievements, Promises

Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accomplishments, citing the elevation of India's economy and significant diplomatic strides. He pledged that a BJP government in Rajasthan would enhance the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 12,000, ensure MSP for millet, and provide gas cylinders at an affordable rate of Rs 450.

Addressing a rally in Nasirabad, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of opportunistic rhetoric about OBC communities. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to OBC development, including the establishment of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and the appointment of the nation's first OBC Prime Minister.

Shah Targets Gehlot Government

Expressing disdain for the Ashok Gehlot-led government, Shah claimed to have unearthed corruption on an unprecedented scale. Promising a thorough investigation if the BJP comes to power, he assured that corrupt individuals would face consequences.

Shah Slams Dynastic Politics

In Neem ka Thana, Shah criticized the Congress's focus on dynastic politics, particularly Sonia Gandhi's persistent efforts to launch Rahul Gandhi. He asserted that only PM Modi could address corruption and atrocities, making a strong case for the BJP's vision for Rajasthan.

Employment, Paper Leak Issue

Taking a dig at the paper leak issue in the state, Shah promised transparency in government exams under the BJP rule, vowing to provide employment to 2.5 lakh youths without any leaks.

Shah contrasted the economic assistance provided to Rajasthan during Congress's tenure (2004-2014) with the substantial support delivered by Modi's government. He pledged significant financial aid to farmers and promised to cover medical expenses up to Rs 10 lakh.

Rajasthan Gears Up For Crucial Polls

As Rajasthan braces for assembly polls on November 25, the political landscape remains charged. With 199 of the 200 assembly seats in contention, the election results on December 3 are anticipated to shape the state's future. The BJP aims to wrest power from Congress, which won 99 seats in 2018, with Gehlot assuming the CM position with support from BSP MLAs and Independents. The political stage is set, and the electorate awaits the outcome that will determine Rajasthan's trajectory.