JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a blistering attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and the newly formed Opposition’s INDIA alliance in poll-bound Rajasthan over rising incidents of crime against women, corruption and minority appeasement for electoral gains. The Prime Minister also criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his recent disgraceful and derogatory remarks on women.

"Today, we are working hard to become a developed nation. For this, a government which gives priority to development is needed in Rajasthan. Nothing is more important than corruption and familial politics for Congress. This party doesn't think of anything other than appeasement politics."

Going all guns blazing against the Congress, the PM said, "Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women. The CM says that the complaints filed by the women are fake. Can it ever happen that a woman in our country files a fake case? The CM should say that a probe is underway, and not that the cases filed are fake. Isn't this an insult to women?"

Referring to high fuel prices in the Congress-ruled state, the PM said, "...In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government... There, petrol is Rs 97 per litre... But the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices...I give a guarantee that after the BJP government is formed, the prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed... This will give relief to the poor and middle-class people...."

Speaking at a public rally in Rajasthan's Churu district on Sunday, the PM came down heavily on the state's chief minister and Congress party, calling him a “jaadugar” (magician) whose tricks are becoming evident through the "Red Dairy." He further attacked the current Congress government, saying that the party and 'development' are enemies with its ‘license to loot’ being documented in the Red Diary.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25, and votes will be counted on December 3.

Later, addressing a public rally in Taranagar, PM Modi said, “The entire story of Congress's license to loot is recorded in the Lal Diary and now slowly the pages of the Lal Diary have started opening. Here the pages of Lal Diary open and on the other side Gehlot ji's fuse blows, 'jaadugar' ki 'jaadugari' ab Lal Diary mein dikhne lagi hai.”

He further added, “If you choose BJP, we will remove the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan. BJP will expedite development, ensuring victory for Rajasthan, its future, mothers, sisters, youth, and farmers.”

PM Modi highlighted Rajasthan as a 'brave land,' emphasising the significant role its brave sons play in safeguarding the entire country. He accused Congress of deceiving the residents of this land, especially regarding the prolonged 'One Rank One Pension' issue.

Addressing the public meeting in support of BJP candidate Rajendra Rathore from Taranagar constituency, Modi urged people to vote for the party in the upcoming Rajasthan polls to guarantee the state's rapid development.

“In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other,” he said, referencing the power struggle between chief minister Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

"The Congress and development are each other's enemies and will remain enemies," PM Modi said. "The relationship between good intentions and the Congress is the same as that between light and darkness. What will be the intention of a government that gobbles up money for drinking water," he asked, alluding to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.