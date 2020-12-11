Deputy registrar of BITS Pilani found dead, police suspects suicide

PILANI: The deputy registrar of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani was found dead at his residence in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

The Jhunjhunu police is suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The body of RC Dagar was found hanging at his residential quarters on the BITS campus Thursday morning, the police said.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.

Dagar, who was also holding the acting charge of the registrar, was a native of Haryana. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.

“His sister has alleged that he was under mental stress due to the workload,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The matter is being probed, the police said.

