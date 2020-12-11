हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BITS

Deputy registrar of BITS Pilani found dead, police suspects suicide

The body of RC Dagar was found hanging at his residential quarters on the BITS campus Thursday morning, the police said.

Deputy registrar of BITS Pilani found dead, police suspects suicide

PILANI: The deputy registrar of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani was found dead at his residence in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

The Jhunjhunu police is suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The body of RC Dagar was found hanging at his residential quarters on the BITS campus Thursday morning, the police said.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.

Dagar, who was also holding the acting charge of the registrar, was a native of Haryana. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.

“His sister has alleged that he was under mental stress due to the workload,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The matter is being probed, the police said.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BITSPilanideputy registrar suicideRajasthanJhunjhunu
Next
Story

Rajasthan panchayat elections: BJP's win shows trust of poor, farmers, labourers in PM Modi, says JP Nadda
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M58S

DNA: Analysis of the future of space travel