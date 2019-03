A fire broke out at a factory in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday. The incident took place at a chemical factory in Basni Industrial Area of Jodhpur.

The firefighters were pressed into service to douse the flames. Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of the incident.

There have been no reports yet of any injuries or casualties or if any person is stuck inside the factory.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.