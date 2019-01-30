हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Free education for government college girls in Rajasthan

Bhati also said that there will be an investigation into the recruitments made by the former BJP government in Rajasthan. 

Representational image

Ajmer: Free education will be provided to girls in state-run institutions in Rajasthan from July, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said: "Girls studying in government colleges will be provided free education from the next academic session which starts in July. Also, the female students in colleges will be given sanitary napkins free of cost."

"The BJP government started colleges with poor infrastructure. We will ensure that adequate arrangements are made in these colleges," he added.

