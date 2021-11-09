हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Good news! Schools and colleges allowed to run with 100% capacity in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Home Department has said that masks shall continue to be mandatory for the general public and testing, tracking and other treatment protocols and vaccination drives will continue.

Good news! Schools and colleges allowed to run with 100% capacity in Rajasthan
Image for representational use only

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has issued new Covid guidelines under which the government and private educational institutes of the state have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity from November 15.

Also, the limit on the number of guests in wedding functions, which was 200 earlier, has been lifted now. The new guidelines were issued on Monday evening.

Home Department principal secretary Abhay Kumar issued orders that Classes from 1st to 12th in all the government and private schools as well as the private and government universities can be started from November 15 with 100 per cent capacity. 

In all coaching institutes, both educational and non-educational staff will also be able to come in full capacity and students will be able to study in 100 per cent capacity.

The state government has also lifted the restrictions on the number of people attending the marriage ceremonies or other auspicious works. Along with this, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious gatherings, festivals celebrations, etc., are also permitted in public places.

The Home Department said that there has been a steady decline in positive Covid cases. The state reported four new positive cases on Monday and has a total of 42 active cases so far.

Meanwhile, it said that masks shall continue to be mandatory for the general public and testing, tracking and other treatment protocols and vaccination drives will continue.

It is necessary to follow parameters regarding sanitisation, social distancing and ventilation in closed places.

