Udaipur: The family of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was brutally murdered by two men for avenging insult to Islam, on Thursday demanded justice for the deceased and the strictest punishment for his killers, saying they should be hanged. The family said this to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who along with the state's top officials and Congress MLAs visited them at their home in Udaipur.

He also handed over a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to the family as compensation.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Gehlot said he would speak to Home Minister Amit Shah as well and request that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) complete its probe in the case within a month. This is a heinous murder that has shaken not just the state but the entire country, he said and went on to commend the state police for swiftly arresting the accused and finding out their international links.

The victim's son said the Chief Minister has assured the family that they will get state protection. He demanded that the killers be hanged.

"Nothing less than that, the accused must be hanged to death," he said. The Chief Minister informed us that two cops have been suspended for negligence and action might be taken against others as well, he said.

"They have even lived in Karachi for 45 days, there's a link," he said, as relatives around the son tried to dissuade the media from questioning him saying the community leaders will answer questions as the son is just a boy.

As outrage spirals over Kanhaiya Lal's murder, stone-throwing erupted briefly today during a protest march by hundreds in Udaipur. The riot police moved in to control the crowds.

Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people. Heavy deployment of police has been made in Udaipur to maintain law and order and two Additional Director General, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation, officials said.

Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of Lal. The 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally was called by Hindu organisations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with the permission of the district administration.