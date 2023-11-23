JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he won't come here and show his face to the people after November 25, the day polling for the assembly elections will be held across the state. Addressing a press conference, CM Gehlot said, ''Thy (BJP) could not topple the governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh so now the PM and his entire team is camping here in Rajasthan but they will be staying here only till November 25 elections. After that, PM Modi will not show his face to you all."

Attacking the PM, Gehlot said that the PM and his party - BJP - are nervous at the moment as they know that they losing badly in Rajasthan.

Referring to the Mahadev App controversy, Gehlot said, "The way these people do conspiracies, recently the matter of Mahadev App came forward, and they had conspired to arrest Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel...I feel sad...they are making the PM talk about the Mahadev App and the Read Diary, after planning about it...There is no proper investigation, nothing solid and PM is speaking about it...They had a conspiracy to arrest him (Bhupesh Baghel)...ED and IT had raided 50 times in Rajasthan, did any politician or bureaucrat get caught?"

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that central agencies like ED and CBI are being misused to topple governments in non-BJP-ruled states. Attacking the Centre, CM Gehlot said, "These agencies (ED, IT) are important, their actual work is for the economic offender...their attention should be directed there so that the country's economy remains strong and economic offences don't take place.''

The Rajasthan Congress veteran went on to say, ''Their work (in that direction) has ceased for nine years, just making the government topple and rise and for that, they threaten MLAs to make them change their party. They are trying to make the government topple in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra...with ED's pressure and IT raid...People are not liking this."

Gehlot also said that the decision about his political future would be taken by the Congress High Command. Gehlot said, "My role has always been whatever the high command wants. I do not decide my own role. The role that high command will give me, I will stick to that" The Rajasthan Chief Minister, however, expressed confidence about bucking anti-incombency in getting a majority mandate in Rajasthan.

The reactions from CM Gehlot came in response to PM Narendra Modi's prediction that Congress will not be able to form the government in the state this time. "Today, taking the blessings of Mavji Maharaj Ji, I am daring to make a prediction. It is the power of this holy land that this thought has come to my mind and I am taking this courage by seeking forgiveness from Mavji Maharaj. People of Rajasthan should write what I am saying- the prediction is that Ashok Gehlot's government will never be formed in Rajasthan," PM Modi said.

PM Modi made this remark while addressing a public rally in Dungarpur's Sagwara in poll-bound Rajasthan. He also criticised the Gehlot government over the paper leak issue and said that the dreams of youths have been shattered due to its awful policies for education.

The Prime Minister also accused the state government of practising 'scams' in all the government appointments. "...Because of bad governance of Congress, dreams of youths have been shattered...The Congress government in Rajasthan has done scams in all the government appointments... This is an injustice to your children...", PM Modi said.

Taking a swipe at Congress, the PM said that guarantees of Modi start at the point where people give up their hopes in Congress on the issue of welfare schemes. "Gareeb kalyan, jan kalyan ke prati jahan congress se ummeed khatam hoti hai waha se Modi ki gurantee shuru hoti hai," the PM said.

He further urged people to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party to power and said that it is important to oust the Congress from power so that all the central government schemes can be implemented faster in the state.

In a jibe at Rajasthan CM, PM Modi said that the people are denying to vote for Ashok Gehlot this time. "Wherever Congress leaders are going to seek votes, they are getting only one answer - 'Gehlot ji, koni mile vote ji (Gehlot ji, you will not get the votes).

Gehlot on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to voters to consider his image, even if the local candidate has limited impact, stating, "Imagine that I am contesting from all these 200 seats." "There are 200 candidates contesting the election, I got requests from around 150 places but I can't go everywhere for the campaign, so I am appealing to everyone that you imagine that I am contesting the election from all these 200 seats. I request you to repeat this government again. You (people) don't have to see who is contesting from the local level," Gehlot said while speaking to ANI.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3. Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. The 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are likely to be a two-way contest between the ruling Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as various regional and smaller parties will try to make an impact.