Rajasthan

Intruding UAV shot down in Rajasthan's Ganganagar: Sources

The downing of the drones came in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after IAF struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent retaliation by Islamabad.

Representational Image

Jaipur: A unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which intruded into Rajasthan's Ganganagar was shot down by the Army on Saturday, defence sources said. "One UAV intrusion in Ganganagar sector around 7.30 pm. The drone was engaged and brought down," a defence source said. No further details were shared.

On March 4, a fighter jet of the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile. The Pakistani drone was shot down by a Sukhoi-30 aircraft at around 11:30 AM, minutes after a ground-based radar station detected the flying machine, government sources said.

The radar station in the area detected the enemy drone following which one of the fighter jets deployed in the area shot it down, they said.

Another Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.

The downing of the drones came in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after IAF struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent retaliation by Islamabad.

