हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
live mortar bomb

Live mortar bomb found near Nal Air Force base in Rajasthan, IAF officials at spot

The development comes amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan.

Live mortar bomb found near Nal Air Force base in Rajasthan, IAF officials at spot
ANI photo

BIKANER: A live mortar bomb has been detected near India Air Force's Nal airbase, located nearly 13 kilometres west of Rajasthan's Bikaner town, on Wednesday morning. Indian Air Force (IAF) officials and police have reached the spot to investigate the issue, reported news agency ANI.

The development comes amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan.

The IAF scrambled Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets to chase away a Pakistani package of four F-16s flying close to Punjab border on late Sunday night. The Pakistani warplanes were accompanied with a surveillance drone, possibly trying to detect the deployment of Indian troops in border areas.

Tensions between India and Pakistan had flared after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a preemptive nonmilitary operation, carried out by IAF's Mirage 2000 jets, in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 to decimate the biggest terror camp of JeM. Pakistan Air Force, retaliatory strikes downed IAF's MiG-21 in aerial combat and captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Tags:
live mortar bombIndia Air ForceBikanerNal Air Force Station
Next
Story

Rajasthan: No nomination filed on Day 1

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Election Top 10: Watch top news of general election