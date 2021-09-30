Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers during Diwali, Dussehra, check details

New Delhi: Rajasthan on Thursday announced a ban on the sale and burtsing of all kinds of fireworks across the state during Diwali and all till next year, citing the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus infection. The order discouraged large scale celebrations which may cause violation of social distancing norms and could also lead to a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Rajasthan.

As per an advisory by the state Home Department, the ban will be enforced from October 1 and shall be in place till January 31, 2022, thus effectively ruling out fireworks on both Dussehra and Diwali.

The issuance of temporary licenses for fireworks has also been banned till January 31, as per the order issued to all the District Collectors. A large number of temporary licenses are issued on Diwali at the district level.

Notably, fireworks were banned in 2020 as well keeping the elevated levels of pollution which caused difficulty in breathing for COVID-infected people.

The advisory says that experts have expressed possibility of a third COVID-19 wave and as smoke from fireworks causes great suffering to old, sick, those suffering from COPD, or asthma, and Covid patients, it was necessary to ban fireworks this year too.

Recently, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a similar ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

(With agency inputs)

