Diwali

Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers during Diwali, Dussehra, check details

The order states that large scale celebrations will result in high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues. 

Rajasthan bans bursting and sale of firecrackers during Diwali, check details
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Rajasthan on Thursday announced a ban on the sale and burtsing of all kinds of fireworks across the state during Diwali and all till next year, citing the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus infection. The order discouraged large scale celebrations which may cause violation of social distancing norms and could also lead to a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Rajasthan.

As per an advisory by the state Home Department, the ban will be enforced from October 1 and shall be in place till January 31, 2022, thus effectively ruling out fireworks on both Dussehra and Diwali.

The issuance of temporary licenses for fireworks has also been banned till January 31, as per the order issued to all the District Collectors. A large number of temporary licenses are issued on Diwali at the district level.

Notably, fireworks were banned in 2020 as well keeping the elevated levels of pollution which caused difficulty in breathing for COVID-infected people.

The advisory says that experts have expressed possibility of a third COVID-19 wave and as smoke from fireworks causes great suffering to old, sick, those suffering from COPD, or asthma, and Covid patients, it was necessary to ban fireworks this year too.

Recently, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a similar ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
