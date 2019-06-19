Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result to be released on this date at bstc2019.org, rajrmsa.nic.in

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result | Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) 2019 result is likely to be announced after June 24 (Monday) on its official website bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam was conducted on May 26, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Traditionally the results are released within a month of the written test.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'BSTC Result 2019' link.

Step 3: On the fresh page, enter the required login details such as roll/ registration number.

Step 4: Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

The BSTC 2019 results scorecard will show the candidate's score and merit rank. Rajasthan BSTC will not release a separate merit list on name-wise list.

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for counselling round and offered admission on the basis cut offs for different categories. Candidates obtaining minimum qualifying marks are eligible for the counselling round.

Rajasthan BSTC exam, a state-level exam for admission to basic school teaching courses, is conducted by the Rajasthan government and National Council for Teacher Education. Students who have passed 12 exams are eligible to appear for the Rajasthan BSTC written test.