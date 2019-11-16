Rajasthan civic body election: Voting underway to elect 2,100 ward councillors in 49 civic bodies

close

Rajasthan

Polling is being held to elect 2100 ward councillors in Rajasthan's 49 civic bodies on Saturday.

JAIPUR: Polling is currently underway to elect 2100 ward councillors in Rajasthan's 49 civic bodies on Saturday.

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 7944 candidates are in the fray.

Polling through electronic voting machines commenced from 7 am and last till 5 pm.

Chief Electoral Officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit told reporters on Friday that full preparations have been made for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the polls and supervisors have assumed responsibilities at their allotted centres.

A total of 33.06 lakh voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise, of which 17.05 lakh are men and 16.01 women.

Counting of votes will be done on November 19. 

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

