Rajasthan govt gifts all MLAs latest iPhone, BJP lawmakers decide to return

Jaipur: In a big embarrassment to the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, the BJP legislators have decided to return the iPhones gifted to them by the state government, saying this is "keeping in view the financial burden" it entailed on the state exchequer.

The Ashok Gehlot government had on Wednesday gifted the latest iPhone to all the 200 MLAs after presenting the state budget. However, BJP legislators said that they will return it to the government.

Last year, all the 200 MLAs were gifted Ipads, just after the tabling of the budget by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Wednesday, after the chief minister presented the budget and the house was adjourned for the day, all the MLAs were given a briefcase with an iPhone 13 at the time of exit. Each phone costs above Rs 70,000.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, in a tweet, said that the party`s MLAs will return their iPhones. "After discussion with Gulab Kataria Ji and Rajendra Ji and other legislators, it has been decided that all the BJP Rajasthan MLAs will return the iPhone given by the Congress government keeping in view the financial burden on the state government."

Kataria too said, "All of us have phones, it'll set a wrong precedent. All BJP MLAs will return their phones. We will speak with everyone. Normally a bag or briefcase is given in Budget, this wasn't required.

All of us have phones, it'll set a wrong precedent. All BJP MLAs will return their phones. We will speak with everyone. Normally a bag or briefcase is given in Budget, this wasn't required: Gulab C Kataria, BJP Rajasthan govt gifted iPhone 13 to all MLAs after presenting budget pic.twitter.com/d8n8pRMjU0 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Commenting on the budget that was presented in the House, Poonia said that it looks as if the budget was taken to a beauty parlour and was presented with good makeup.

Notably, BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-member House. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government had gifted all its MLAs iPhone 13 after the presentation of the state budget in the Assembly today. Last year, the MLAs were presented iPads along with a copy of the budget.

Usually, the MLAs are given a copy of the budget in a briefcase, but this time, they were presented with a leather briefcase with iPhone 13 inside, along with a copy of the budget.

