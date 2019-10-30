Rajasthan HC orders cancellation of FIR, chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, his sons and driver

JAIPUR: In a big development, the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities to cancel the FIR and chargesheet filed against Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in the Alwar district by a violent mob in 2017, his two sons and the driver of the truck, which was alleged to be involved in cow smuggling.

The order was passed by Justice Pankaj Bhandari in response to a petition filed by Pehlu Khan's son Irshaad and his driver Khan Mohammad who had challenged the Rajasthan's Police's decision to slam cattle smuggling charges against his late father and them.

Justice Bhandari also dropped cow smuggling charges against truck driver Khan Mohammad.

In April 2017, along with an FIR against those who allegedly lynched Pehlu Khan, the Rajasthan Police had also registered a case related to cattle smuggling against his two sons and the truck operator.

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, was on his way to purchase cattle in order to increase milk production for Ramzan.

On April 1, 2017, he was intercepted by a violent mob of cow vigilantes on the Delhi-Alwar Highway.

He tried to save himself by showing his purchase receipts and pleaded to the mob to let him go but was beaten to death with rods and sticks.

An Alwar court had in August acquitted all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

The state government has challenged the verdict in the case.