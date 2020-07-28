Rajasthan takes this decision for development of students from pre-primary to Class 12

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday took a significant decision for the integrated development of students from pre-primary to class 12.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajasthan Minister for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said that the state government made a significant decision to integrate the Rajasthan Council of Elementary Education and Rajasthan Council of Secondary Education for the development from pre-primary to class 12.

It has constituted Rajasthan Council of School Education in its place.

आज राज्य सरकार ने एक मत्वपूर्ण फैसला करते हुए प्रदेश में प्री-प्राइमरी से कक्षा 12 तक के समेकित विकास के लिए राजस्थान कॉउन्सिल ऑफ एलिमेंट्री एजुकेशन और राजस्थान कॉउन्सिल ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन को एकीकृत करते हुए इनके स्थान पर "राजस्थान कॉउन्सिल ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन" का गठन किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/9kk6gA8WHO — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 28, 2020

