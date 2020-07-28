हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rajasthan schools

Rajasthan takes this decision for development of students from pre-primary to Class 12

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajasthan Minister for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said that the state government made a significant decision.

Rajasthan takes this decision for development of students from pre-primary to Class 12

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday took a significant decision for the integrated development of students from pre-primary to class 12.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajasthan Minister for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said that the state government made a significant decision to integrate the Rajasthan Council of Elementary Education and Rajasthan Council of Secondary Education for the development from pre-primary to class 12.

It has constituted Rajasthan Council of School Education in its place.

He tweeted, "Aaj rajya sarkaar ne ek mahatvapoorna phaisla karte huye pradesh mein pre-primary se kaksha 12 tak ke samekit vikaas ke lie Rajasthan Council of Elementary Education aur Rajasthan Council of Secondary Education ko ekeekrit karte hue inake sthaan par Rajasthan Council of School Education ka gathan kiya hai. (Today, the state government made a significant decision to integrate the Rajasthan Council of Elementary Education and Rajasthan Council of Secondary Education for the integrated development from pre-primary to class 12 in the state and constituted Rajasthan Council of School Education in its place."

