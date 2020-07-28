RBSE Class 10 results 2020 today at 4 pm, Rajasthan Board to activate link on rajresults.nic.in

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the much-awaited Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 on Tuesday (July 28). As per media reports, the RBSE class 10th results 2020 will be announced at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Once officially declared, the students who appeared in the Rajasthan RBSE class 10 examinations this year will be able to check their scorecards on RBSE's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The passing mark for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subjects namely Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: The students should first visit the RBSE's official websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link showing class 10 results option

Step 3: Now enter your roll number and put the required details

Step 4:You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference

Students can also check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to 24 but the exams were postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The exams were later held between June 29 and 30.

The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The RBSE Class 12th Commerce result 2020 was announced on July 13.