Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha 'Punched, Kicked, Dragged’ Out Of Assembly, Threatens To Expose CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Sacked former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, who had earlier triggered a political storm by threatening to expose the state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday claimed that he was 'punched, kicked and dragged’ by the Congress MLAs out of the State Assembly. Speaking to reporters, Gudha alleged, "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?"

The sacked former minister, meanwhile, threatened to expose CM Gehlot and the 'corruption' that the latter did in assembly and cricket elections.





High Drama In Rajasthan Assembly

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed high drama and was finally adjourned after sacked minister Gudha along with BJP MLAs create a ruckus. Speaker CP Joshi adjourned the proceedings after the ruckus. After coming out of the House, Rajendra Singh said that he wanted to give a Red Diary, which according to him contains details which can expose Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to the Speaker but he was not allowed to do so.

"After CM Gehlot asked me, I got hold of ar ed diary from a raid site where ED and Income tax were conducting raids," he said.



Gudha, said, "I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the Assembly. I was getting calls to not attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon."

What's In The Red Diary?

According to Rajendra Gudha, the red diary contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He claimed that he "secured" the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the chief minister.

Gudha also said there is no difference between "rapists" and Congress MLAs. He said like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi running his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do it from inside the House.

The Udaipurwati MLA said some part of the diary was still with him and he will reveal the "secrets" it held. When asked about the "secrets", he claimed, "The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, and the money given to MLAs. The money was Rs 2-5 crore, not in lakhs."

Ready For Narco Test: Gudha

Targeting Congress MLAs, Gudha said their narco tests should be conducted. "I am also ready for a narco test. Rapists who are in jail and those who are sitting in the House, there is no difference between them."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore said that government should come forward if there is nothing serious about the red diary that former minister Gudha was carrying. "Rajendra Gudha was not allowed to speak. If there is nothing in the red diary, then the government should come forward," he said.

Before the proceedings, former minister Gudha said that the atrocities against women are increasing in the state adding that there was nothing wrong about the remarks he made in the State assembly over the condition of women in the state. Gudha further asserted that he would not issue an apology in this matter.

Earlier on Friday, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state which led to his sacking from the state cabinet. Speaking in the assembly, Gudha, the Congress leader said that it should be accepted that the state government “failed” in women's safety. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said.