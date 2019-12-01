Six-year-old school girl raped, strangulated to death in Rajasthan's Tonk

New Delhi: In yet another horrific incident of crime against children, a minor girl was raped and then murdered by an unidentified person in the Tonk district of Rajasthan. The body of the minor was found in a jungle near a school in Kherli area of the district.

Tonk Superintendent Of Police Adarsh Sidhu along with Uniara Circle's police team reached the spot where the body was found. The SFL team was also summed on the crime scene. After conducting a subtle investigation, the police seized the area and sent the body to Saadat government hospital for post-mortem. According to sources, the police is yet to collect any evidence in the case.

The accused, after committing the heinous crime, strangulated the girl with her school belt, said police. Her blood-soaked body was recovered from thick bushes in Kherli late on Sunday.

The girl was six-year-old and had gone missing after she left her school in the afternoon. After she didn't reach her home, her parents began looking for her to find out the whereabouts of their missing daughter but failed.

The brutal rape-murder of the minor girl has left the villagers outraged in Kherli.