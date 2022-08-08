NewsRajasthan
Stampede at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan; 3 pilgrims dead, several injured

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the death of the three devotees after a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji this morning.

  • Stampede has occurred in Khutu Shyam temple in Rajasthan
  • At least three pilgrims died in the incident
  • Rajasthan CM has condoled the deaths

JAIPUR: At least three pilgrims died while four others sustained serious injuries in a stampede which broke out in the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan`s Sikar on Monday morning. According to ANI, the stampede was reported at 5.00 AM when a huge crowd of devotees assembled for `darshan` on the occasion of Ekadashi. Devotees had been standing in a queue since late Sunday night and as soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning, a stampede broke out.

 

 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the three devotees and said, "The death of 3 women devotees due to a stampede at Khatu Shyam Ji`s temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede."

 

 

All the three dead were women devotees. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Khatu Shyamji Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The injured have been identified as Shivcharan (50), Manohar (40), Indra Devi (55) of Karnal, Anoji (40) of Alwar. Manohar`s condition was critical and was referred to Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan`s Sikar and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet.

