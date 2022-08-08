JAIPUR: At least three pilgrims died while four others sustained serious injuries in a stampede which broke out in the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan`s Sikar on Monday morning. According to ANI, the stampede was reported at 5.00 AM when a huge crowd of devotees assembled for `darshan` on the occasion of Ekadashi. Devotees had been standing in a queue since late Sunday night and as soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning, a stampede broke out.

Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the three devotees and said, "The death of 3 women devotees due to a stampede at Khatu Shyam Ji`s temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condoles the demise of three devotees in a stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar



"The demise of three women is unfortunate. My condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," he says in a statement pic.twitter.com/4IFejZiEhJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022

All the three dead were women devotees. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Khatu Shyamji Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The injured have been identified as Shivcharan (50), Manohar (40), Indra Devi (55) of Karnal, Anoji (40) of Alwar. Manohar`s condition was critical and was referred to Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan`s Sikar and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet.