Pakistan spy

Suspected Pakistan spy detained near International Border in Rajasthan

The accused is being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies for his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

File photo

Jaipur: A man has been detained on suspicion of espionage activities near the International Border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a top official said Monday.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of being involved in espionage activities, the official said.
Khan works as a jeep driver, he added.

He is being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies for his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the official said.

Further action will be taken following the detailed interrogation, he said.

