Anti-Corruption Bureau

Tehsildar in Rajasthan's Sirohi burns Rs 15 lakh fearing arrest by Anti-Corruption Bureau

Jaipur: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team caught raided Sirohi Tehsildar after which he locked himself inside his residence and allegedly burnt currency notes worth Rs 15-20 lakh on Wednesday (March 24). The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a revenue inspector while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on his behalf, officials said.

According to the reports, the Pali ACB team traced Bhavri land records inspector Parvat Singh while taking a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh. ACB found that the bribe was demanded for Kalpesh Kumar Jain, Tehsildar at Pindwara. 

Tags:
Anti-Corruption BureauSirohi Caseland recordsmoney burnt in Sirohi
