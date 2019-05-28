close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jodhpur

Ten killed, five injured in massive road accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The injured have been admitted to MDM hospital in Jodhpur.

Ten killed, five injured in massive road accident in Rajasthan&#039;s Jodhpur

JODHPUR: Ten people were killed and five seriously injured in a massive road accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer National Highway near Agolai. The injured have been admitted to MDM hospital in Jodhpur.

Around 17-18 people were travelling in both cars at the time of the accident. Among those who have been killed, 6 people belonged to he Vishnoi Samaj. The impact of the accident was such that the car was shattered into pieces. 

Locals around the area rushed for help soon after the accident. The police officials admitted the injured to the hospital with the help of locals.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a severe road accident near Agolai village on Balesar-#Jodhpur road. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost dear ones, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May the injured recover soon," he tweeted.

"They were going to attend a marriage. A Scorpio car which was coming towards us hit both our cars. Six people from my family have died. 12 members including children and women were travelling in our Scorpio," said Subhash, a relative of the bereaved family.

Tags:
JodhpurJodhpur accidentRoad accident
Next
Story

AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as party in-charge in Rajasthan

Must Watch

PT4M32S

Suspended TMC MLA Subhranshu Roy may join hands with BJP