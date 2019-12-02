Truck driver, who strangled 6-year-old with school belt after rape, arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Police arrested a person accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old minor girl in Tonk district. The accused has been identified as a truck driver and has admitted his crime during the interrogation.

According to the police, the accused revealed to the police that he lured the girl with chocolates and abducted her from her school. He added that he took the girl to a nearby jungle where he sexually assaulted her. After seeing her bleeding badly, the accused, out of fear, strangled her to death with her school belt and dumped the body in bushes.

After the girl did not return to home from school, her family members and relatives started looking for her. On Sunday morning, her body was spotted by some villagers at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town. The locals then informed the police who then rushed to the spot with a forensic team. The body of the minor was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that the victim was a class 1 student and was in the school till 3 pm as there was a cultural programme.

The horric rape and murder of the minor girl in Tonk comes at a time when there has been a nationwide protests over the recent incidents of rape and murder of two women in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.