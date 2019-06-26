close

Rajasthan

Woman commits suicide along with five daughters in Rajasthan's Barmer district

The Chohtan Police rushed to the spot on getting the news of the multiple suicides.

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide along with her five children on Wednesday in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The woman pushed her five daughters in a water tank and then jumped inside it in Chohtan town. However, the reason for committing suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The Chohtan Police rushed to the spot on getting the news of the multiple suicides. The six people died after drowning in the water tank.

After this incident, a sense of despair spread to the neighbouring areas. The incident took place at the Bawadi border under the Chohtan Police Station.

This incident comes within a week of a woman allegedly committed suicide over a domestic issue by jumping before a moving train along with her four-year-old daughter in the district. Mohni Devi (25) jumped before the train along with her daughter Hina near Jasdesar Dham temple on June 22.

The woman also left a suicide note in which she alleged that she was being exploited by her husband and in-laws. Police said no FIR has been lodged so far in connection with the incident. 

