5.5 lakh Ghaziabad households will be issued unique IDs soon: Details here

New Delhi: An 18-digit unique identification number will be assigned to about 550,000 houses in the Ghaziabad municipal corporation's jurisdiction. After the geographic information system (GIS) survey output was finalized, officials from the civic body announced that construction on the project will begin this fiscal year.

The company undertook a GIS-based study of properties in its authority area and discovered that around 168,000 homes were never charged property tax, resulting in a revenue shortfall. According to authorities from the local authority, the GIS survey is nearly complete, and physical verification of the properties is presently underway.

"We've finished surveying around 45 of the 100 residential wards, and work on the pending sections is expected to be finished this month." The properties that were not included in the survey will be brought within the jurisdiction of property tax once the survey is completed. Following that, each family will be assigned an 18-digit unique identification number that will be assigned to all properties," Sanjeev Sinha, the corporation's top tax assessment officer, said.

According to the officials, each property's unique ID will include information on the state, district, ward, and mohalla, as well as a name plate with the unique ID's information.

"This will aid in the authentication of properties in the corporation area, as well as the creation of an online record of all properties." The unique number may be utilised for service offering in the future. "The previous house numbering scheme will be kept in place, and the new ID will be used as well," a corporation officer said.

According to reports, the corporation has so far collected roughly Rs 163 crore in property tax receipts in the 2021-22 fiscal year, up from Rs 140 crore the previous fiscal year.

"In the near future, the details of the properties, their owners, and the state of properties will be made available online using the unique identification number. This will also aid in the status check of the pendency," said Rajendra Tyagi, a Raj Nagar councillor.

