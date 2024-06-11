All About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana That Will Give 3 Crore Additional Rural And Urban Houses

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has decided to further expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and construct 3 crore additional rural and urban houses.

PM Narendra Modi, applauding this decision said that it underscores the government's commitment to addressing the housing needs of our nation and ensuring that every citizen leads a better quality of life.

"The expansion of PMAY also highlights our government's commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare," he tweeted.

A boost for ‘Ease of Living’ and dignity for crores of Indians!



What Is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?

With an aim to achieve the objective of providing “Housing to All” by the year 2024, the Central Government had rolled out the rural housing scheme --Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) --with effect from 1st April 2016.

The program envisaged the completion of 2.95 crore PMAY-G houses with all basic amenities by the year 2024. As on 21st February 2022, a total of 1.73 crores PMAY-G houses have been completed against the allocated cumulative target of 2.62 crore houses.

Cabinet has now decided to further expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and construct 3 crore additional rural and urban houses.

The beneficiaries under PMAY-G are selected on the basis of housing deprivation parameters in the SECC 2011 data and the list of beneficiaries is validated by the Gram Sabha.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) on the other hand is a flagship Mission of Government of India being implemented by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was launched on 25th June 2015. The Mission addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households.

Under PMAY-G with the introduction of certain implementation reforms, the Government aims at improving the speed and quality of houses construction, ensuring timely release of funds to beneficiaries, direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries’ accounts, technical assistance to beneficiaries, stringent monitoring through MIS-AwaasSoft and AwaasApp. The Scheme is being implemented and monitored through end to end e-governance solutions, AwaasSoft and AwaasApp. AwaasSoft provides functionalities for data entry and monitoring of multiple statistics related to implementation aspects of the scheme.