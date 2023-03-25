Bengaluru Techies Post On Clearing 'Google Interview, But Failing Tenant Interview' Goes Viral, Social Media Reacts

New Delhi: A man revealed how he passed a Google interview but failed a Bengaluru tenant interview. Ripu Daman Bhadoria shared his experience with Bengaluru tenant interviews on LinkedIn. After he posted his experience on LinkedIn, the social site buzzes with memes.

Last year, he moved from Seattle to Bangalore. The tremendous demand following COVID made it incredibly difficult for him to find a reasonable rental, he noted.

"Given the demand, several landlords of apartments began interviewing potential tenants. I was taken aback when I abjectly failed my very first tenant interview. That was a wake-up call for me as I realised that there are interviews that are harder to pass than Google " he posted.

As HR/Recruiter in this instance wouldn't contact me with interview results, Bhadoria continued, "Since I strive to introspect and better every time I fail, I directly asked the landlord for feedback on my interview performance and if there were any red flags they observed."

In addition, he remarked, "I never imagined that working at Google could be so detrimental; the landlord was open in offering feedback that they think I was going to buy a house."

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-7044319443308462080-3PKa?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

According to Bhadoria, he subsequently passed the next tenant interview. The post has received more than 8,800 likes since becoming viral. Internet users said as follows:

I'm afraid after reading this. What if I fail? one user commented.

One more wrote, ""Landlord interview is more difficult than Google interview," you assert. Hence, if one passes the tenant interview, Google will offer them a job."

Added a third user, "Bangalore landlords like dependable tenants who leave their homes only when requested. Not those who continuously switching residences as if they were switching employers. Disclaimer: There is no similarity to any actual circumstance or event."

"It seems you would start an agency to train people, how u can Ace tenant interviews," said still another.