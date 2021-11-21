Bid for development of Rs 10,000 crore Film City to open on Nov 23, check pre-bid date

New Delhi: The Yamuna Authority is all set to open the bids for the development of the Film City starting from Tuesday (November 23). Yamuna Authority CEO Dr Arun Veer Singh said that the bid for the development of Rs 10,000 crore Film City will open on November 23.

The pre-bid will be done on December 8, he added. The Film City will be built upon 1000 acres of land, out of which 740 acres will have filming activities and 40 acres for film institutions, the officer said.

Overall, the 100-acre area of land will be for hospitality and commercial activities. Another 120 acres will be used for the construction of the amusement park. The authority is planning to build the film city in three phases.

According to Singh, the first will begin in 2022 while the authority is aiming to complete the film city project by 2029. Also Read: Post Office Small Saving Scheme: Invest Rs 12500 monthly to get up to Rs 40 Lakh on maturity

“The 100-acre area of land will be for hospitality & commercial activities & 120 acres for an amusement park. This film city will be built in three phases. The first phase will start in 2022. The film city will be ready by 2029,” said Singh. Also Read: Finance Ministry notifies 12% GST on manmade fibre, yarn, fabrics from Jan 1; corrects duty anomaly

Live TV

#mute