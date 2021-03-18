Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: 10 key points about the environment-friendly infra project

New Delhi: The Regional Rapid Transit System- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, being implemented between the national capital and Meerut via Ghaziabad, Duhai and Modi Nagar, is a rail-based high speed, high frequency regional commuter transit system connecting metropolitan and big cities, towns and urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The proposed Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is aimed at reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and pollutions across the NCR region in line with international standards. Driven by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transit in NCR. Estimated daily ridership on 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor is 8 lakhs.

Here is all about the environment-friendly Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor project

Corridor Length: 82.15 km

Elevated Length – 69.79 km (Delhi: 9.22 km; UP: 60.57 km)

Underground Length – 12.36 km (Delhi: 4.28 km; UP: 8.08 km)

Stretch in Delhi: About 14 km , stretch in UP: About 68 km

Two maintenance Depots at Duhai and Modipuram. One stabling yard at Jungpura, Delhi

Priority Section of 17 km between Sahibabad to Duhai - Commissioning target by 2023

Commissioning of full corridor from Delhi to Meerut by 2025

Project Completion Cost: Rs 30,274 crore

Multilateral Funding- about $1 bn from ADB, $500mn from NDB & $500mn from AIIB

Contribution from Government of India : 20%; from Delhi Govt: 3.22%; from UP Govt: 16.78%

The implementation of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to increase the share of public transportation usage along the corridor from 37% to 63%. In addition, the system will lead to 60%-70% reduction in journey. Once operational, RRTS will take more than one lakh private vehicles off the road.