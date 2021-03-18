हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRTS Corridor

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: 10 key points about the environment-friendly infra project

New Delhi: The Regional Rapid Transit System- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, being implemented between the national capital and Meerut via Ghaziabad, Duhai and Modi Nagar, is a rail-based high speed, high frequency regional commuter transit system connecting metropolitan and big cities, towns and urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The proposed Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is aimed at reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and pollutions across the NCR region in line with international standards. Driven by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transit in NCR. Estimated daily ridership on 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor is 8 lakhs.

Here is all about the environment-friendly Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor project

  1. Corridor Length: 82.15 km
     
  2. Elevated Length – 69.79 km (Delhi: 9.22 km; UP: 60.57 km)
     
  3. Underground Length – 12.36 km (Delhi: 4.28 km; UP: 8.08 km)
     
  4. Stretch in Delhi: About 14 km , stretch in UP: About 68 km
     
  5. Two maintenance Depots at Duhai and Modipuram. One stabling yard at Jungpura, Delhi
     
  6. Priority Section of 17 km between Sahibabad to Duhai - Commissioning target by 2023
     
  7. Commissioning of full corridor from Delhi to Meerut by 2025
     
  8. Project Completion Cost: Rs 30,274 crore
     
  9. Multilateral Funding- about $1 bn from ADB, $500mn from NDB & $500mn from AIIB
     
  10. Contribution from Government of India : 20%; from Delhi Govt: 3.22%; from UP Govt: 16.78%

The implementation of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to increase the share of public transportation usage along the corridor from 37% to 63%. In addition, the system will lead to 60%-70% reduction in journey. Once operational, RRTS will take more than one lakh private vehicles off the road.

